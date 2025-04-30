Ukraine Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Assault
In a bold overnight assault, Russia launched 108 drones targeting Ukraine, primarily focusing on Dnipro and Kharkiv. Ukraine's air force successfully shot down 50 drones and reported that 22 others failed to reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare interference.
Russia intensified its military aggression against Ukraine, launching a swarm of 108 drones late Tuesday, aiming to strike key locations across the country.
In response, Ukraine's air force engaged in a significant defensive operation, successfully shooting down 50 drones. Additionally, reports indicate that 22 drones vanished from radar, potentially due to sophisticated electronic warfare tactics employed by Ukrainian defense forces.
Primary targets of this drone offensive were the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv, showcasing strategic points of focus in the ongoing conflict.
