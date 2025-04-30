Ukraine Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Assault

Russia intensified its military aggression against Ukraine, launching a swarm of 108 drones late Tuesday, aiming to strike key locations across the country.

In response, Ukraine's air force engaged in a significant defensive operation, successfully shooting down 50 drones. Additionally, reports indicate that 22 drones vanished from radar, potentially due to sophisticated electronic warfare tactics employed by Ukrainian defense forces.

Primary targets of this drone offensive were the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv, showcasing strategic points of focus in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)