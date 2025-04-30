UAE Foils Ammo Smuggling Plot Linked to Sudan
UAE state media announced the thwarting of an ammo smuggling attempt involving Sudanese military leaders. Authorities seized around five million rounds on a private plane, making several arrests. This incident aligns with ongoing tensions, as Sudan accuses the UAE of arming adversaries in its civil war, allegations the UAE denies.
The United Arab Emirates successfully intercepted an attempt to illegally transport ammunition to Sudan’s military, state media disclosed on Wednesday. The operation culminated in the confiscation of approximately five million rounds of ammunition found on a private aircraft, alongside numerous arrests.
Sudan’s military has yet to respond to these developments. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), blamed by the Sudanese army for receiving arms from UAE in a conflict now dragging into its second year, has fueled these tensions. The UAE consistently refutes these claims.
The WAM news agency attributed the smuggling scheme to a faction involving Sudan's ex-intelligence chief, Salah Gosh. Arrests were made during routine checks at the airport, though the location and identities of the apprehended individuals remain undisclosed by WAM.
(With inputs from agencies.)
