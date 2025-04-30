Teenage Rivalry Turns Violent: Man Stabbed Over Relationship Dispute

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in a shocking incident allegedly involving a teenager and his associates, reportedly due to a personal relationship conflict, officials stated on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday at approximately 4 PM, when three minors targeted Lavish in his Samaypur Badli shop. CCTV footage capturing the violent episode quickly went viral online. Authorities confirmed that Lavish, who resides in Rana Park and works in Badarpur, was rushed to BSA Hospital following the assault.

Investigations suggest that Lavish's relationship with a woman was the motive behind the attack. The woman, employed at a Shalimar Bagh blood bank, has brothers who opposed the union. The younger brother, still in school, allegedly orchestrated the attack with his peers. The police have launched efforts to locate and capture the suspects involved.

