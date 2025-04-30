Drone Strike Ignites Tensions: SBU Hits Russian Defense Facility

Ukraine's SBU security agency claimed responsibility for a significant drone strike on a defense manufacturing facility in Russia, a senior SBU official informed Reuters on Wednesday.

The targeted site, Murom Instrument-Building Plant, located 300 kilometers east of Moscow, is known for producing vital components for military ammunition, especially for the Russian navy and air force, as per EU sanctions. The drone attack led to a fire covering 720 square meters, with no reported casualties. Two buildings, including a storage facility, sustained damage.

Authorities, including Alexander Avdeev, the governor of Russia's Vladimir region, responded swiftly with about 45 emergency workers and 14 pieces of equipment to control the blaze. This incident follows an earlier state of emergency in the region due to an explosion attributed to safety violations, exacerbating security fears at critical defense installations.

