Jobs Fund Launches New R5 Million+ Grant Round to Boost Green and Informal Economies

South Africa’s National Treasury has announced a new funding round under the Jobs Fund, inviting proposals that can deliver innovative and scalable job-creation projects, especially within the green and informal economic sectors. This latest initiative is designed to directly address systemic labour market barriers and stimulate sustainable employment opportunities in the country’s most labour-intensive industries.

The minimum funding available for qualifying projects is set at R5 million, and the Fund is calling for applications from public institutions, private sector actors, and not-for-profit intermediaries. The current application window is now open and will close on Wednesday, 5 June 2025 at 3:00 PM.

Strategic Focus Areas for Funding

According to the announcement, proposals should aim to tackle key structural barriers to employment. These barriers include, but are not limited to:

Lack of access to appropriate technology and infrastructure

Inadequate regulatory environments

Limited access to markets and funding

Poor working conditions, especially in the informal sector

Funded projects are expected to deliver practical, scalable, and implementable solutions with clear, measurable outcomes—particularly in terms of job creation, enterprise development, and inclusive growth.

Targeted Sectors: Green and Informal Economies

The funding round places a specific emphasis on South Africa’s green and informal economies, both of which have high potential for absorbing labour at scale.

Green Economy Focus Areas:

Renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions

Sustainable agriculture and agri-tech innovation

Eco-friendly transport and green mobility initiatives

Waste and water management systems

Informal Economy Focus Areas:

Street vending and micro-enterprise development

Small-scale retail and manufacturing

Repair and care work sectors (e.g., domestic work, mechanical services, elderly care)

These sectors are targeted not only for their potential to absorb a large number of workers but also for their alignment with sustainable development goals and inclusive economic transformation.

Track Record of Impact

Previous funding rounds under the Jobs Fund have yielded significant socio-economic benefits. To date, the Fund has disbursed more than R7.4 billion to its implementing partners. The outcomes include:

210,719 permanent jobs created

114,534 short-term jobs and internships offered

Over 63,000 SMMEs (Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises) supported

16,000 emerging farmers empowered and integrated into value chains

These statistics underscore the Fund’s ability to catalyse employment at scale through strategic partnerships and targeted investments.

Empowering Youth and Women

The latest round is being launched against the backdrop of persistently high unemployment, particularly among youth and women—two demographics disproportionately affected by economic exclusion. By channelling funds into high-impact, labour-intensive sectors, the Fund aims to empower these groups and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s broader developmental goals.

“The Fund seeks to support creative, scalable interventions that will contribute to sustainable job creation and stimulate inclusive economic growth in high labour absorptive sectors,” the National Treasury emphasized.

Application Guidelines and Support

All interested applicants must submit their proposals by 05 June 2025 at 3:00 PM. To support applicants through the process, the Jobs Fund has made available a number of resources, including:

A detailed Term Sheet for the current funding round

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document

Online application form

Scheduled briefing and training sessions

These resources are available on the official Jobs Fund website at www.jobsfund.org.za. Further queries can be directed to jobsfund@treasury.gov.za.

This new opportunity from the Jobs Fund represents a critical pathway for entrepreneurs, innovators, and development partners to implement ideas that can unlock economic potential while addressing South Africa’s most pressing social challenge—unemployment.