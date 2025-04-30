Jobs Fund Launches New R5 Million+ Grant Round to Boost Green and Informal Economies
New Jobs Fund Call for Proposals Aims to Tackle Unemployment Through Scalable Solutions in South Africa’s Green and Informal Economies.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa’s National Treasury has announced a new funding round under the Jobs Fund, inviting proposals that can deliver innovative and scalable job-creation projects, especially within the green and informal economic sectors. This latest initiative is designed to directly address systemic labour market barriers and stimulate sustainable employment opportunities in the country’s most labour-intensive industries.
The minimum funding available for qualifying projects is set at R5 million, and the Fund is calling for applications from public institutions, private sector actors, and not-for-profit intermediaries. The current application window is now open and will close on Wednesday, 5 June 2025 at 3:00 PM.
Strategic Focus Areas for Funding
According to the announcement, proposals should aim to tackle key structural barriers to employment. These barriers include, but are not limited to:
-
Lack of access to appropriate technology and infrastructure
-
Inadequate regulatory environments
-
Limited access to markets and funding
-
Poor working conditions, especially in the informal sector
Funded projects are expected to deliver practical, scalable, and implementable solutions with clear, measurable outcomes—particularly in terms of job creation, enterprise development, and inclusive growth.
Targeted Sectors: Green and Informal Economies
The funding round places a specific emphasis on South Africa’s green and informal economies, both of which have high potential for absorbing labour at scale.
Green Economy Focus Areas:
-
Renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions
-
Sustainable agriculture and agri-tech innovation
-
Eco-friendly transport and green mobility initiatives
-
Waste and water management systems
Informal Economy Focus Areas:
-
Street vending and micro-enterprise development
-
Small-scale retail and manufacturing
-
Repair and care work sectors (e.g., domestic work, mechanical services, elderly care)
These sectors are targeted not only for their potential to absorb a large number of workers but also for their alignment with sustainable development goals and inclusive economic transformation.
Track Record of Impact
Previous funding rounds under the Jobs Fund have yielded significant socio-economic benefits. To date, the Fund has disbursed more than R7.4 billion to its implementing partners. The outcomes include:
-
210,719 permanent jobs created
-
114,534 short-term jobs and internships offered
-
Over 63,000 SMMEs (Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises) supported
-
16,000 emerging farmers empowered and integrated into value chains
These statistics underscore the Fund’s ability to catalyse employment at scale through strategic partnerships and targeted investments.
Empowering Youth and Women
The latest round is being launched against the backdrop of persistently high unemployment, particularly among youth and women—two demographics disproportionately affected by economic exclusion. By channelling funds into high-impact, labour-intensive sectors, the Fund aims to empower these groups and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s broader developmental goals.
“The Fund seeks to support creative, scalable interventions that will contribute to sustainable job creation and stimulate inclusive economic growth in high labour absorptive sectors,” the National Treasury emphasized.
Application Guidelines and Support
All interested applicants must submit their proposals by 05 June 2025 at 3:00 PM. To support applicants through the process, the Jobs Fund has made available a number of resources, including:
-
A detailed Term Sheet for the current funding round
-
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document
-
Online application form
-
Scheduled briefing and training sessions
These resources are available on the official Jobs Fund website at www.jobsfund.org.za. Further queries can be directed to jobsfund@treasury.gov.za.
This new opportunity from the Jobs Fund represents a critical pathway for entrepreneurs, innovators, and development partners to implement ideas that can unlock economic potential while addressing South Africa’s most pressing social challenge—unemployment.
ALSO READ
BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment
Govt Partners with Swiggy via NCS Portal to Boost Gig Jobs and Youth Employment
IREDA's Record Profits Propel India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
Eskom Invites Proposals to Launch Independent Renewable Energy Business
Empowering India's Future: Skill Development in Renewable Energy