AI Integration: The Key to Viksit Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik highlighted the transformative potential of automation in governance, focusing on artificial intelligence as a pivotal tool for enhancing efficiency. Addressing a session on AI, Parnaik reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'viksit Bharat' and discussed AI's role in record-keeping and data analysis.

Parnaik emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh could similarly become a 'viksit Arunachal' by integrating AI, which promises speed, accuracy, and improved results. Despite individual departmental efficiency, he noted challenges in inter-departmental coordination, suggesting technology as a solution for structured governance.

The governor identified critical areas where AI can have a significant impact, including anti-drug efforts, infrastructure monitoring, and administrative oversight. He urged leaders to adopt a grassroots approach to automation, beginning at the district level, and committed to advocating for these technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)