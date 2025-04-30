Left Menu

AI Integration: The Key to Viksit Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik underscores the crucial role of automation and AI in enhancing governance. He encourages the adoption of AI for improved efficiency in record-keeping and real-time planning, stressing its importance in achieving 'viksit Arunachal' and addressing inter-departmental coordination challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:00 IST
AI Integration: The Key to Viksit Arunachal
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik highlighted the transformative potential of automation in governance, focusing on artificial intelligence as a pivotal tool for enhancing efficiency. Addressing a session on AI, Parnaik reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'viksit Bharat' and discussed AI's role in record-keeping and data analysis.

Parnaik emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh could similarly become a 'viksit Arunachal' by integrating AI, which promises speed, accuracy, and improved results. Despite individual departmental efficiency, he noted challenges in inter-departmental coordination, suggesting technology as a solution for structured governance.

The governor identified critical areas where AI can have a significant impact, including anti-drug efforts, infrastructure monitoring, and administrative oversight. He urged leaders to adopt a grassroots approach to automation, beginning at the district level, and committed to advocating for these technological advancements.

