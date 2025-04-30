Inferno Near Jerusalem Disrupts Memorial Day
Wildfires near Jerusalem disrupted Memorial Day events, forcing evacuations and closing a major highway. With Israel on high alert, over 120 firefighting teams and international assistance were mobilized to combat the blazes. Extreme conditions prohibit bonfires until May 7, impacting Independence Day celebrations.
Wildfires erupted near Jerusalem on Wednesday amid extreme weather conditions, prompting the evacuation of several communities and the closure of a key highway. This incident coincided with Israel's Memorial Day, causing disruptions as many Israelis visited gravesites to honor fallen soldiers.
The fire outbreak led to the closure of the main Route 1 highway connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Israeli police stated that three communities were evacuated, with preparations underway for potential further evacuations. Emergency services have mobilized extensively to tackle the fires, deploying buses for evacuation readiness.
In a nationwide safety measure, Israel's Fire and Rescue service banned bonfires until May 7 due to elevated fire risks. The situation intensified with 120 firefighting teams, supported by international aid, battling the flames. The IDF has also joined efforts, offering military assistance to Israel's emergency services as sirens commemorated the fallen this Memorial Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli attack puts Gaza City hospital out of service
IDF Confirms Elimination of Key Hamas Leader
UN Warns of Civilian Risk in Lebanon Amid Israeli Operations
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Field Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict
Maldives Blocks Entry for Israeli Passport Holders in Strong Stand Against Israel's Actions