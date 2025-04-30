Inferno Near Jerusalem Disrupts Memorial Day

Wildfires erupted near Jerusalem on Wednesday amid extreme weather conditions, prompting the evacuation of several communities and the closure of a key highway. This incident coincided with Israel's Memorial Day, causing disruptions as many Israelis visited gravesites to honor fallen soldiers.

The fire outbreak led to the closure of the main Route 1 highway connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Israeli police stated that three communities were evacuated, with preparations underway for potential further evacuations. Emergency services have mobilized extensively to tackle the fires, deploying buses for evacuation readiness.

In a nationwide safety measure, Israel's Fire and Rescue service banned bonfires until May 7 due to elevated fire risks. The situation intensified with 120 firefighting teams, supported by international aid, battling the flames. The IDF has also joined efforts, offering military assistance to Israel's emergency services as sirens commemorated the fallen this Memorial Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)