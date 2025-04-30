Unlocking Justice: Section 479 to Ease Prison Overcrowding
The Union Home Ministry has urged states and Union territories to enforce Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. This section advocates granting bail to undertrial prisoners who have served half of their potential maximum sentence, aiming to reduce prolonged detention and overcrowding in prisons.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry has called on all states and Union territories to enforce Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). This directive aims to grant bail to undertrial prisoners detained for at least half of their maximum sentence, thereby alleviating prison overcrowding.
Ministry communications to chief secretaries and prison officials emphasized the legal obligation for prison superintendents to apply for bail for eligible prisoners, with the provision extending to first-time offenders after serving one-third of their sentence.
The initiative, which requires regular implementation and reporting to the ministry, saw renewed urgency after observations that compliance has been limited, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal for increased cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Demands Fair Play in Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Plea
Supreme Court Grants Bail in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Terror Case
Court Drama: Bail Battles in 2019 Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case Intensify
Bail Denied for US National in Sentinel Island Intrusion Case