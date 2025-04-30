Unlocking Justice: Section 479 to Ease Prison Overcrowding

The Union Home Ministry has called on all states and Union territories to enforce Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). This directive aims to grant bail to undertrial prisoners detained for at least half of their maximum sentence, thereby alleviating prison overcrowding.

Ministry communications to chief secretaries and prison officials emphasized the legal obligation for prison superintendents to apply for bail for eligible prisoners, with the provision extending to first-time offenders after serving one-third of their sentence.

The initiative, which requires regular implementation and reporting to the ministry, saw renewed urgency after observations that compliance has been limited, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal for increased cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)