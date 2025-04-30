Historic Caste Census Decision: A Step Towards Inclusion and Justice
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census as a crucial move for social justice and inclusion. The BJP-led Centre announced the landmark initiative, aiming to create justice-based policies, while criticizing the opposition for politicizing caste surveys.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the central government's announcement to incorporate caste enumerations in the forthcoming census, describing it as a landmark step towards social justice and inclusion.
In a social media post, Chouhan termed the decision as 'unprecedented' and credited the Prime Minister's leadership. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs approved this move, aimed at establishing justice-based policies for the upliftment of marginalized communities.
The announcement has been deemed historic by the BJP-led Centre, which emphasizes a transparent execution of the caste census. Meanwhile, the government criticized the opposition parties for allegedly using caste surveys as political tools, recalling the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census piloted by the Rural Development Ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
