Historic Caste Census Decision: A Step Towards Inclusion and Justice

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census as a crucial move for social justice and inclusion. The BJP-led Centre announced the landmark initiative, aiming to create justice-based policies, while criticizing the opposition for politicizing caste surveys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the central government's announcement to incorporate caste enumerations in the forthcoming census, describing it as a landmark step towards social justice and inclusion.

In a social media post, Chouhan termed the decision as 'unprecedented' and credited the Prime Minister's leadership. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs approved this move, aimed at establishing justice-based policies for the upliftment of marginalized communities.

The announcement has been deemed historic by the BJP-led Centre, which emphasizes a transparent execution of the caste census. Meanwhile, the government criticized the opposition parties for allegedly using caste surveys as political tools, recalling the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census piloted by the Rural Development Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

