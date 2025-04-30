Historic Caste Census Decision: A Step Towards Inclusion and Justice

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the central government's announcement to incorporate caste enumerations in the forthcoming census, describing it as a landmark step towards social justice and inclusion.

In a social media post, Chouhan termed the decision as 'unprecedented' and credited the Prime Minister's leadership. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs approved this move, aimed at establishing justice-based policies for the upliftment of marginalized communities.

The announcement has been deemed historic by the BJP-led Centre, which emphasizes a transparent execution of the caste census. Meanwhile, the government criticized the opposition parties for allegedly using caste surveys as political tools, recalling the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census piloted by the Rural Development Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)