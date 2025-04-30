Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Strikes Target Damascus Outskirts

Israeli strikes targeted areas around Damascus in Syria after identifying an extremist group preparing to attack the Arab Druze minority. The Syrian state confirmed the strikes, while the Syrian interior ministry aimed to quell clashes involving armed factions operating beyond state control.

Updated: 30-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:50 IST
  • Egypt

Recent Israeli strikes have targeted the outskirts of Damascus, according to the Syrian state news agency. The offensive followed claims by Israel that an extremist group was plotting an attack on the Arab Druze minority in Sahnaya, a region southwest of the capital.

The Syrian interior ministry has reported efforts to resolve clashes between armed groups acting independently of governmental authority in the affected area.

This development underscores the ongoing volatility and complexity of regional dynamics, as both Israeli military actions and internal Syrian tensions continue to shape the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

