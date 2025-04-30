Left Menu

U.S. Deportation Deal: Central Asian Migrants Return Home

A total of 131 Central Asian migrants, previously residing illegally in the U.S., are being deported to Uzbekistan. This is part of a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Uzbekistan. The migrants, originating from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, were transported on a chartered flight.

In a recent development, the U.S. has initiated the deportation of 131 Central Asian migrants back to Uzbekistan. This action is the result of an agreement between American and Uzbek authorities, according to a report by Fox News.

The individuals being deported hail from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. They were identified as residing in the United States without legal authorization.

On Wednesday, the deportees were flown home on a chartered flight, marking a significant step in the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration.

