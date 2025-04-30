U.S. Deportation Deal: Central Asian Migrants Return Home
A total of 131 Central Asian migrants, previously residing illegally in the U.S., are being deported to Uzbekistan. This is part of a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Uzbekistan. The migrants, originating from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, were transported on a chartered flight.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent development, the U.S. has initiated the deportation of 131 Central Asian migrants back to Uzbekistan. This action is the result of an agreement between American and Uzbek authorities, according to a report by Fox News.
The individuals being deported hail from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. They were identified as residing in the United States without legal authorization.
On Wednesday, the deportees were flown home on a chartered flight, marking a significant step in the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan to Simulate U.S. Tariff Impact on Semiconductor Industry
Tehran Tensions: Uncertainty Looms Over Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks
Market Stasis Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
New Zealand and U.S. Deepen Strategic Ties in Pacific During High-Level Visit
U.S. Economic Adviser Expresses Concern Over China's Rare Earth Export Limits