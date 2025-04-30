BJD Applauds Caste Census Decision; Advocates for Social Justice
The Biju Janata Dal welcomed the Union Cabinet's inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census. Party president Naveen Patnaik emphasized the long-standing demand for such a measure, which aligns with their focus on social justice and the upliftment of backward classes. Opposing parties have also pushed for this move.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expressed approval on Wednesday following the Union Cabinet's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming national Census. The party's leader, Naveen Patnaik, stated that BJD had consistently advocated for a caste-based Census as part of their commitment to social justice.
Patnaik highlighted previous efforts in Odisha to count individuals from various socio-economic classes, aimed at better developmental planning. The central government's step aligns with these objectives, ensuring a broad understanding of the nation's diverse demographics.
With the Union government now integrating caste data collection into the formal Census, political debates have intensified. While the ruling administration criticized opposition parties for using caste surveys as political ammunition, others see the initiative as a critical electoral matter ahead of upcoming state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
