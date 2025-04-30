Left Menu

BJD Applauds Caste Census Decision; Advocates for Social Justice

The Biju Janata Dal welcomed the Union Cabinet's inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census. Party president Naveen Patnaik emphasized the long-standing demand for such a measure, which aligns with their focus on social justice and the upliftment of backward classes. Opposing parties have also pushed for this move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:18 IST
BJD Applauds Caste Census Decision; Advocates for Social Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expressed approval on Wednesday following the Union Cabinet's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming national Census. The party's leader, Naveen Patnaik, stated that BJD had consistently advocated for a caste-based Census as part of their commitment to social justice.

Patnaik highlighted previous efforts in Odisha to count individuals from various socio-economic classes, aimed at better developmental planning. The central government's step aligns with these objectives, ensuring a broad understanding of the nation's diverse demographics.

With the Union government now integrating caste data collection into the formal Census, political debates have intensified. While the ruling administration criticized opposition parties for using caste surveys as political ammunition, others see the initiative as a critical electoral matter ahead of upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025