Tragedy in Flames: How Negligence Ignited a Firestorm in Kolkata

A fire at Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata, lacking basic firefighting measures, claimed 14 lives. The hotel's unlawful construction exacerbated the spread of the blaze, and victims died mostly from asphyxiation. Authorities face criticism for poor oversight, and investigations are underway to determine the cause and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata was once again engulfed in tragedy when a fire tore through the Rituraj Hotel, claiming 14 lives in its wake. Authorities attribute the disaster to a blatant disregard for safety protocols and illicit construction practices.

The quick-spreading blaze turned the budget hotel in Mechhua Falpatti into a deathtrap. Many victims succumbed to asphyxiation, with chilling tales of people jumping from windows in a desperate bid to survive.

The catastrophe echoes previous tragedies and raises questions about enforcement of fire safety regulations. An investigation team has been formed to probe the incident as authorities pledge accountability and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

