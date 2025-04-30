Left Menu

Juvenile Stabbing in Northwest Delhi: Crime Unfolds Near Railway Line

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a juvenile near the railway line in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi. The deceased, identified as Hemant, was attacked following an altercation. The accused has been apprehended, and police are investigating the motive and possible involvement of others.

Updated: 30-04-2025 21:51 IST
In a troubling incident in northwest Delhi, a 29-year-old man with prior criminal involvement, identified as Hemant, has been stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile. The altercation occurred at approximately 11:50 pm near Adarsh Nagar's railway line, police revealed on Wednesday.

The initial police report indicated that Hemant, also known as Happy, was walking with two companions when a confrontation escalated with a local minor. During this heated exchange, the minor reportedly drew a knife, stabbing Hemant fatally in the chest and arm.

Following the incident, authorities swiftly apprehended the juvenile suspect and recovered the weapon. An FIR has been lodged at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, with investigations aimed at uncovering the motive behind the attack and potential complicity of other individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

