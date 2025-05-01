Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action

Pakistan declared on Wednesday it has 'credible intelligence' indicating that India plans to initiate military action imminently. This follows an escalation in tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals after an attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has called on the United States to encourage India to reduce their rhetoric and act responsibly.

The attack targeted Hindus and was attributed to Islamist militants. India has named three attackers, two of whom are Pakistani nationals, labeling them as terrorists involved in a violent uprising in Kashmir. Meanwhile, Pakistan denies involvement, seeking a neutral investigation and contending that it offers only moral support to Kashmir.

Both nations have taken retaliatory measures post-attack, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines. Despite heightened tensions, routine military communication between India and Pakistan persists. India, along with its allies, has consistently urged caution to prevent confrontation, highlighting global concern over the potential for conflict escalation between these long-standing adversaries.

