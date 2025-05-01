Left Menu

Diplomatic Urgings: U.S. Calls for De-escalation in South Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on India and Pakistan to reduce tensions following last week's militant attack in Kashmir. He held discussions with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif, expressing support for India and urging Pakistan to probe the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 01:02 IST
Diplomatic Urgings: U.S. Calls for De-escalation in South Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pressing call for peace, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged India and Pakistan to collaborate in de-escalating regional tensions. This comes after the recent Islamist militant attack in Kashmir, which led to significant casualties.

Rubio engaged in diplomatic dialogue with both Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express the United States' support for India's fight against extremism. He further encouraged Pakistan to assist in the investigation of the attack that tragically claimed over two dozen lives.

The State Department disclosed Rubio's concerted efforts to mediate and support a peaceful resolution between the two South Asian nations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue in the aftermath of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025