Diplomatic Urgings: U.S. Calls for De-escalation in South Asia

In a pressing call for peace, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged India and Pakistan to collaborate in de-escalating regional tensions. This comes after the recent Islamist militant attack in Kashmir, which led to significant casualties.

Rubio engaged in diplomatic dialogue with both Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express the United States' support for India's fight against extremism. He further encouraged Pakistan to assist in the investigation of the attack that tragically claimed over two dozen lives.

The State Department disclosed Rubio's concerted efforts to mediate and support a peaceful resolution between the two South Asian nations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue in the aftermath of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)