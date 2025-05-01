Left Menu

America's Prisoner Released: Ziankovich Freed by Belarus

Belarus released Youras Ziankovich, a US citizen, who was jailed for allegedly plotting to assassinate Alexander Lukashenko. Convicted in 2022, Ziankovich's 11-year sentence was extended to 13.5 years for alleged 'disobedience.' His release follows efforts by the US government, with acknowledgments to Lithuanian allies.

  • Estonia

Youras Ziankovich, a US citizen previously convicted of plotting against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, has been released from prison. The US government had criticized the accusations as baseless.

Ziankovich's original 11-year sentence, issued in September 2022, was extended for supposed non-compliance with prison administration, totaling 13.5 years. His release follows US diplomatic efforts and cooperation with Lithuania.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Lukashenko's decision as a humanitarian gesture, while human rights groups highlight the oppressive conditions and continued detention of political prisoners in Belarus.

