America's Prisoner Released: Ziankovich Freed by Belarus

Youras Ziankovich, a US citizen previously convicted of plotting against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, has been released from prison. The US government had criticized the accusations as baseless.

Ziankovich's original 11-year sentence, issued in September 2022, was extended for supposed non-compliance with prison administration, totaling 13.5 years. His release follows US diplomatic efforts and cooperation with Lithuania.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Lukashenko's decision as a humanitarian gesture, while human rights groups highlight the oppressive conditions and continued detention of political prisoners in Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)