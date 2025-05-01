Left Menu

Sugar Mill Scandal: Minister Denies Wrongdoing Amid Fresh Inquiry

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has been implicated in a 2004 case involving alleged fraudulent securing of loans through forged documents. After an FIR was registered, the minister clarified that the Supreme Court exonerated him in 2019. The BJP leader insists the case is politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-05-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 07:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, dismissed allegations over a 2004 sugar mill loan scandal after an FIR was filed against him. Vikhe Patil claims the Supreme Court ruled out any criminal offense in 2019 and labeled fresh inquiries as politically driven.

The FIR, registered in Ahilyanagar district, accuses Vikhe Patil and several others of fraudulently obtaining Rs 9 crore in loans using fake farmer documents. He asserted readiness for any new investigation and highlighted the Supreme Court's past decision dismissing criminal charges.

Vikhe Patil accused political rivals of drudging up the old case ahead of elections. He emphasized his long-standing electoral support and insisted that the judicial process has consistently favored his position, attributing recent developments to his opponents' frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

