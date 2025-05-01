Delhi vs Punjab: The Water Wars Heat Up

The Delhi BJP government has leveled serious allegations against the AAP-led Punjab administration, accusing it of exploiting water supply issues for political gain. On Thursday, tensions flared as accusations flew about Punjab halting water deliveries, impacting both Haryana and Delhi, amidst a larger regional water-sharing dispute.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of Punjab stands accused by Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Verma, who claims the move aims to sabotage Delhi's water supply after electoral losses. The Punjab administration allegedly halted Yamuna water flow despite assurances from Delhi officials that there has been no current disruption.

Both sides exchange blame while the Delhi Jal Board ensures the public that water conditions remain stable. As political feuds intensify, past accusations involving Haryana surface, highlighting ongoing regional challenges in water resource management. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has yet to officially comment on these latest developments.

