Delhi vs Punjab: The Water Wars Heat Up

The BJP government in Delhi accuses the AAP-ruled Punjab of 'dirty politics' for halting water supply amid disputes with Haryana over river water sharing. Allegations circulate as political tensions rise, but Delhi officials claim supply remains stable amidst these war of words and accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:42 IST
The Delhi BJP government has leveled serious allegations against the AAP-led Punjab administration, accusing it of exploiting water supply issues for political gain. On Thursday, tensions flared as accusations flew about Punjab halting water deliveries, impacting both Haryana and Delhi, amidst a larger regional water-sharing dispute.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of Punjab stands accused by Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Verma, who claims the move aims to sabotage Delhi's water supply after electoral losses. The Punjab administration allegedly halted Yamuna water flow despite assurances from Delhi officials that there has been no current disruption.

Both sides exchange blame while the Delhi Jal Board ensures the public that water conditions remain stable. As political feuds intensify, past accusations involving Haryana surface, highlighting ongoing regional challenges in water resource management. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has yet to officially comment on these latest developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

