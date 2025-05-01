Bridging Partners: The North Korea-Russia Road Link Ambition

North Korea and Russia have officially initiated the construction of their first road link, marking a significant enhancement in their bilateral relations. Both nations celebrated the construction's commencement over a border river as a pivotal development in their expanding collaboration.

According to Russia's Tass news agency, the bridge will span one kilometre and is slated to take approximately 18 months to complete. North Korea's state media echoed that the bridge is set to bolster cross-border travel, tourism, and the exchange of commodities, further integrating their economies.

The relationship between the two countries has seen considerable growth, particularly with North Korea's military support to Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. As part of this partnership, the groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge was celebrated by both nations' leaders, signifying their commitment to lasting cooperation.

