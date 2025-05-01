Closure of High-Profile Murder Case: Andhra Pradesh Submits Final Report
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to close a criminal case involving the daughter of former Congress MP YS Vivekananda Reddy and a CBI official. This decision follows the filing of a report in a local court and a series of legal proceedings since the murder in 2019.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government announced on Thursday its closure of a criminal case involving Sunitha Narreddy, the daughter of former Congress MP YS Vivekananda Reddy who was murdered in 2019, and a CBI official. The government conveyed this to the Supreme Court through its counsel.
A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the special leave petition as withdrawn after being informed of the closure report filed in a local court. Previously, the murder case witnessed multiple legal challenges, including accusations of witness intimidation and controversies surrounding bail orders.
The murder case, surrounded by political suspicions since it occurred weeks before the 2019 Andhra Pradesh elections, has been under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation since July 2020. Despite the withdrawal of the present plea, the case has left lingering questions and legal battles over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
