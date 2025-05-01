Left Menu

Caste Census Advocated as Telangana Model Gains Nationwide Attention

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges the NDA government to adopt the Telangana model for a nationwide caste census. Reddy suggests forming a group of ministers and experts to consult stakeholders. The Telangana model, backed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is poised to inform a transparent and equitable nationwide census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:28 IST
Caste Census Advocated as Telangana Model Gains Nationwide Attention
Revanth Reddy Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has recommended the NDA government at the Centre to emulate the Telangana model for conducting a caste census nationwide. Reddy called for an appointment of a group of Central ministers and experts to engage with stakeholders for this purpose.

Addressing the media, Reddy expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for deciding to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. He emphasized the success of the Telangana model, suggesting it be leveraged as a 'role model' for similar efforts across the country.

Reddy insisted that the Central government should consult with political parties and civil societies before proceeding with the caste census, proposing a one-year timeline based on Telangana's experiences. He assured that the Telangana government will fully cooperate, sharing insights and challenges encountered during their census process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025