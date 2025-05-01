Caste Census Advocated as Telangana Model Gains Nationwide Attention

In a significant move, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has recommended the NDA government at the Centre to emulate the Telangana model for conducting a caste census nationwide. Reddy called for an appointment of a group of Central ministers and experts to engage with stakeholders for this purpose.

Addressing the media, Reddy expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for deciding to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. He emphasized the success of the Telangana model, suggesting it be leveraged as a 'role model' for similar efforts across the country.

Reddy insisted that the Central government should consult with political parties and civil societies before proceeding with the caste census, proposing a one-year timeline based on Telangana's experiences. He assured that the Telangana government will fully cooperate, sharing insights and challenges encountered during their census process.

(With inputs from agencies.)