Caste Census Advocated as Telangana Model Gains Nationwide Attention
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges the NDA government to adopt the Telangana model for a nationwide caste census. Reddy suggests forming a group of ministers and experts to consult stakeholders. The Telangana model, backed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is poised to inform a transparent and equitable nationwide census.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has recommended the NDA government at the Centre to emulate the Telangana model for conducting a caste census nationwide. Reddy called for an appointment of a group of Central ministers and experts to engage with stakeholders for this purpose.
Addressing the media, Reddy expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for deciding to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. He emphasized the success of the Telangana model, suggesting it be leveraged as a 'role model' for similar efforts across the country.
Reddy insisted that the Central government should consult with political parties and civil societies before proceeding with the caste census, proposing a one-year timeline based on Telangana's experiences. He assured that the Telangana government will fully cooperate, sharing insights and challenges encountered during their census process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat is the most important state for Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi.
Vindictive Politics: Siddaramaiah Slams ED's Chargesheet Against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
Revitalizing Gujarat Congress: A New Vision by Rahul Gandhi
Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Waqf Amendment Bill Debate
Rijiju Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Critical Waqf Bill Debate