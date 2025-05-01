Mamata Banerjee Pledges Justice After Deadly Kolkata Fire

In response to a deadly fire at a central Kolkata hotel, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pledged that the responsible parties will face strict action. The fire resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, including a woman and two children, mostly visitors to the city.

Banerjee, who visited the Mechhua Falpatti area in Burrabazar after returning from Digha, announced the formation of special committees comprising police, administration, and fire services departments. These committees will conduct surprise inspections across the city and district towns to monitor and identify establishments that violate fire safety norms.

The Chief Minister emphasized that those in the administration who negligently issued operational NOCs to buildings lacking adequate fire safety measures will also face consequences. She stated that the panels are required to prepare detailed reports and submit them to her office within the next 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)