Tragic Family Dispute in Meerut: Knife Attack Leaves Woman Dead

In Meerut, a domestic dispute escalated into violence as a man attacked his younger brother and his brother’s wife, leading to her death. The incident occurred in Sadhunagar Colony. The accused were apprehended by local residents and handed over to the police, who have initiated an investigation.

attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning case of domestic violence, a man allegedly attacked his younger brother and sister-in-law with a knife in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the woman's death, officials reported.

The police, represented by City Superintendent Ayush Vikram Singh, noted that the altercation took place in Sadhunagar Colony. During the argument, the suspect, Ikramuddin, turned violent and used a knife to stab his brother, Rajuddin, in the leg, and his sister-in-law, Sayana, fatally in the chest and abdomen.

Authorities confirmed that local residents intervened, capturing the suspect and handing him over to the police. Subsequent to the tragic event, law enforcement officials have formally charged Ikramuddin with murder and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

