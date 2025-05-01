Delhi Court Chargesheets Ex-AAP MLA in Organised Crime Case
A Delhi court has filed a chargesheet against former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection to a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The chargesheet also names Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, associated with gangster Kapil Sangwan's syndicate.
A Delhi court has officially filed a chargesheet against Naresh Balyan, a former MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party, in connection with a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who received the final report, will consider the chargesheet during a scheduled hearing on Friday.
The supplementary chargesheet identifies four accused individuals: Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, and Balyan, all linked to suspected organized crime activities allegedly controlled by gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu.
