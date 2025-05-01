Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Ramdev to Delete Controversial Video on Hamdard

The Delhi High Court commanded Yoga guru Ramdev to remove a controversial video about Hamdard's Rooh Afza within 24 hours. Previously warned against spreading such content, Ramdev faced contempt proceedings. His lawyer assured removal compliance and will file an affidavit, while Hamdard's counsel criticized the video's communal tone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:40 IST
Delhi High Court Orders Ramdev to Delete Controversial Video on Hamdard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated that Yoga guru Ramdev delete an offensive video targeting Hamdard's Rooh Afza from all social media and media channels within 24 hours. This order follows accusations of contempt over his 'sharbat jihad' remarks, which provoked a backlash from Hamdard, the manufacturers of Rooh Afza.

In light of the situation, Ramdev has been previously restrained by the court from releasing similar videos or statements targeting competitors like Hamdard. Informed of another controversial release by Ramdev, Justice Amit Bansal described the contents as prima facie contempt and initiated contempt proceedings against him.

Despite objections from Ramdev's counsel, who argued that the video constituted at best defamation and not disparagement, the court highlighted Ramdev's noncompliance with previous directives. The video in question had garnered significant views and comments, reflecting its reach. The court has scheduled further hearings and demanded an affidavit of compliance from Ramdev's side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025