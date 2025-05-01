Delhi High Court Orders Ramdev to Delete Controversial Video on Hamdard
The Delhi High Court commanded Yoga guru Ramdev to remove a controversial video about Hamdard's Rooh Afza within 24 hours. Previously warned against spreading such content, Ramdev faced contempt proceedings. His lawyer assured removal compliance and will file an affidavit, while Hamdard's counsel criticized the video's communal tone.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has mandated that Yoga guru Ramdev delete an offensive video targeting Hamdard's Rooh Afza from all social media and media channels within 24 hours. This order follows accusations of contempt over his 'sharbat jihad' remarks, which provoked a backlash from Hamdard, the manufacturers of Rooh Afza.
In light of the situation, Ramdev has been previously restrained by the court from releasing similar videos or statements targeting competitors like Hamdard. Informed of another controversial release by Ramdev, Justice Amit Bansal described the contents as prima facie contempt and initiated contempt proceedings against him.
Despite objections from Ramdev's counsel, who argued that the video constituted at best defamation and not disparagement, the court highlighted Ramdev's noncompliance with previous directives. The video in question had garnered significant views and comments, reflecting its reach. The court has scheduled further hearings and demanded an affidavit of compliance from Ramdev's side.
