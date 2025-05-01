Left Menu

Tension in Kashmir: Seminaries Closed Amid Fear of Indian Strikes

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has temporarily closed all religious seminaries amid fears of potential Indian strikes, following a deadly attack on tourists. Pakistan alleges India plans military action, while India accuses Pakistan of harboring militant bases. The closures aim to protect students and reduce panic amid the tense environment.

01-05-2025
The government of Pakistan-administered Kashmir is taking preventive measures by closing all religious seminaries for ten days amidst escalating tensions with India. Officials fear Indian strikes on these institutions, following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir.

Reportedly, Islamabad has credible intelligence suggesting that India plans imminent military action, in response to accusations that Pakistani nationals with links to Islamist organizations orchestrated the attack. The decision to close seminaries was unanimously approved as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of students, reported Hafiz Nazir Ahmad, the director of the religious affairs department.

The notification for the closure cites a heatwave as the official reason, reflecting a strategic choice to avoid panic. However, the underlying concern remains the potential labeling of such seminaries as militant training centers by Indian forces. Tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations are at a critical point, with both sides exchanging accusations and threats of retaliatory action.

