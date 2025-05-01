High-Stakes Legal Battle: Christian Michel James Challenges Bail Conditions

In a high-profile legal confrontation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday contested a plea from alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the Delhi High Court. James is seeking to amend his bail terms in the high-stakes Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma acknowledged the ED's response and scheduled further deliberation on the issue for May 6. James, currently in custody, participated in the proceedings via video-conference, complying with the court's direction. Authorities are expected to facilitate another virtual appearance on the adjourned date.

The ED's opposition highlights concerns about James being a potential flight risk due to his foreign nationality and the absence of roots in India. The agency staunchly perseveres that the imposition of a Rs 5 lakh surety, among other conditions, is pivotal to ensure James remains within jurisdictional reach amid ongoing investigations.

