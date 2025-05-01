Zoho Halts $700M Chip Manufacturing Pursuit Amid Partner Challenges

Indian software giant Zoho has decided to halt its ambitious $700 million plan to venture into the semiconductor manufacturing industry. This decision, confirmed by the company's co-founder, comes as a setback for India's aspirations to become a global player in chip production.

The initiative floundered after Zoho struggled to secure a technology partner capable of advising on the complexities of chipmaking. The decision was made following internal skepticism about the viability of the technology, in a capital-intensive industry requiring governmental support.

As other Indian firms, such as Gautam Adani's group, also pause their semiconductor ambitions, India's quest to establish itself as a chipmaking hub faces hurdles. Prime Minister Modi's aspiration to attract global semiconductor projects continues amid these challenges.

