Zoho Halts $700M Chip Manufacturing Pursuit Amid Partner Challenges
Indian software firm Zoho has paused its $700 million chip manufacturing expansion due to difficulties in finding a technology partner. This move aligns with other Indian companies halting semiconductor plans and poses a setback for the government's goal to make India a chip manufacturing hub.
Indian software giant Zoho has decided to halt its ambitious $700 million plan to venture into the semiconductor manufacturing industry. This decision, confirmed by the company's co-founder, comes as a setback for India's aspirations to become a global player in chip production.
The initiative floundered after Zoho struggled to secure a technology partner capable of advising on the complexities of chipmaking. The decision was made following internal skepticism about the viability of the technology, in a capital-intensive industry requiring governmental support.
As other Indian firms, such as Gautam Adani's group, also pause their semiconductor ambitions, India's quest to establish itself as a chipmaking hub faces hurdles. Prime Minister Modi's aspiration to attract global semiconductor projects continues amid these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate
Transforming Anganwadis: A Partnership for a Healthier Karnataka
Karnataka's Tech Ecosystem Faces Funding Decline Amid Market Shifts
Caste Census Stirs Political Storm in Karnataka
Karnataka High Court Cracks Down on Unqualified 'Doctors' in Rural Areas