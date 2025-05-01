Delayed Diplomacy: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Postponed
Planned negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program have been postponed. The announcement, made by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, was shared on the social platform X. This development highlights ongoing tensions and diplomatic challenges in managing Iran's nuclear ambitions.
