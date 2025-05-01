Delayed Diplomacy: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Postponed

Negotiations between Iran and the United States, scheduled for the weekend to address Tehran's fast-developing nuclear program, have been delayed, as per an announcement made on Thursday by Oman.

Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr al-Busaidi, revealed the postponement through a message posted on the social platform known as X, adding an unexpected twist to the diplomatic dialogue.

This postponement underscores the persistent challenges and tensions between the two nations in navigating the complexities surrounding Iran's nuclear aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)