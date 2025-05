Trump Administration Seeks to Revoke Venezuelans' Protections

The Trump administration has taken a significant step by appealing to the Supreme Court to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants. If successful, this action could lead to widespread deportations.

This appeal follows a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that maintained TPS protections, which were due to expire in the previous month. Prior attempts by the administration to reverse this decision have been dismissed by a federal appeals court.

The administration under President Donald Trump has consistently sought to end various immigrant protections, targeting TPS specifically for Venezuelans and Haitians. Originally, TPS is a safeguard meant for individuals from nations facing natural disasters or civil disturbances, offering them temporary asylum in the United States.

