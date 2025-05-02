Mississippi's Unyielding Verdict: Death Row's Longest Survivor Faces Execution

The Mississippi Supreme Court has announced the scheduled execution of Richard Gerald Jordan, the state's longest-serving death row inmate. At 78, Jordan, convicted in 1976 for the kidnapping and murder of Edwina Marter, has exhausted all appeals after his latest attempt was denied last October.

Jordan's grim history dates back to January 1976, when he kidnapped and fatally shot Edwina Marter in a Harrison County forest. Initially traveling from Louisiana, Jordan posed as an electric company employee to gain access to the Marters' residence. He then demanded a $25,000 ransom with a false guarantee of Edwina's safety.

This imminent execution marks Mississippi's first since December 2022, as legal debate continues around the state's various death penalty methods, including lethal injection, nitrogen gas, electrocution, or firing squad.

