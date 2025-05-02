Mangaluru On Edge: Prohibitory Orders Enforced After Hindutva Activist's Murder

Mangaluru is on high alert following the murder of a known Hindutva activist, Suhas Shetty. In response, the police have enforced a prohibitory order that will remain in effect until May 6 to maintain public order.

Suhas Shetty, a notorious rowdy sheeter, was killed by an unidentified group, a crime that has put the city on edge due to his affiliations with local Hindutva outfits. The police are taking no chances, with City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal prohibiting all public gatherings and activities that could lead to violence.

The murder has been deemed sensitive, prompting a manhunt for the culprits. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was planned in advance, though the motive is unclear. Authorities are diligently working to conclude the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)