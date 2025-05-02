Left Menu

Mangaluru On Edge: Prohibitory Orders Enforced After Hindutva Activist's Murder

Tensions rise in Mangaluru following the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. The police have imposed a prohibitory order across the city to prevent public gatherings. The murder is suspected to be premeditated, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the culprits. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:33 IST
  • India

Mangaluru is on high alert following the murder of a known Hindutva activist, Suhas Shetty. In response, the police have enforced a prohibitory order that will remain in effect until May 6 to maintain public order.

Suhas Shetty, a notorious rowdy sheeter, was killed by an unidentified group, a crime that has put the city on edge due to his affiliations with local Hindutva outfits. The police are taking no chances, with City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal prohibiting all public gatherings and activities that could lead to violence.

The murder has been deemed sensitive, prompting a manhunt for the culprits. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was planned in advance, though the motive is unclear. Authorities are diligently working to conclude the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

