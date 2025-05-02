Supreme Court Restricts Pleas on Waqf Act's Validity
The Supreme Court rejected new pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Only five petitions will be heard on May 5, while intervention is allowed for additional grounds. The controversial act passed through Parliament and was enacted in April 2025.
The Supreme Court has declined to entertain fresh pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, reinforcing its decision to hear only five out of over 70 filed petitions.
A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, scheduled to address the petitions on May 5, reiterated that it would not accept new challenges concerning the legislation. The bench suggested the filing of intervention applications for additional grounds.
The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, which received presidential assent on April 5, was debated heatedly in Parliament before its passage. It will not affect waqf properties or appointments until May 5, following assurances from the Centre.
