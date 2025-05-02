Left Menu

Supreme Court Restricts Pleas on Waqf Act's Validity

The Supreme Court rejected new pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Only five petitions will be heard on May 5, while intervention is allowed for additional grounds. The controversial act passed through Parliament and was enacted in April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:09 IST
Supreme Court Restricts Pleas on Waqf Act's Validity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain fresh pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, reinforcing its decision to hear only five out of over 70 filed petitions.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, scheduled to address the petitions on May 5, reiterated that it would not accept new challenges concerning the legislation. The bench suggested the filing of intervention applications for additional grounds.

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, which received presidential assent on April 5, was debated heatedly in Parliament before its passage. It will not affect waqf properties or appointments until May 5, following assurances from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025