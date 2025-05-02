Symbiosis Hosts SYMROLIC 2025: A Convergence on Law and Technology
The 13th Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference gathered experts in law and technology to discuss the convergence of AI, digital life, and justice. The event celebrated achievements, released new publications, and nurtured legal discourse through plenary sessions and workshops, contributing significantly to the field of legal research and education.
The Symbiosis Law School in Pune, along with Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies & Research, successfully conducted the 13th Annual International Research Conference (SYMROLIC 2025) focusing on 'Rule of Law in Context: Just World Order, Digital Life, AI, and Emerging Technologies'. Held on April 25th and 26th, the event highlighted significant discourse on the intersection of law and technology.
The conference launched with tributes to victims of a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, followed by a symbolic Bilwa sapling planting ceremony. Esteemed guests, including Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and other dignitaries, shared insights, while SLSP alumni were honored for achieving top ranks in civil service exams.
A key part of the conference was the release of pivotal publications, including an e-newsletter and a new book on international law edited by Dr. Shashikala Gurpur. The event concluded with insights on AI governance, emphasized by Dr. YSR Murthy, and acknowledged contributions from various participants and winners of the research tracks.
