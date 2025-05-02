Prison Obstacles: Education in Chains

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over inadequate infrastructure and staff hindering prisoners' pursuit of education online in Kerala. The Commission addressed a notice to Kerala's director general of prisons, highlighting these issues.

Media reports suggest some dangerous criminals are exploiting educational course applications as a pretext for interim release, posing a challenge to prison authorities. The NHRC has described this situation as potentially violating inmates' human rights, as they attempt to educate themselves while incarcerated.

Kerala prison authorities reportedly face severe staff shortages and lack devices and secure internet connections necessary for supporting inmates' education, with no monitoring system in place to ensure internet use is strictly for academic purposes. A detailed report is expected from the prison authorities within four weeks.

