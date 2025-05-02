Balochistan's 'Kill and Dump': A Humanitarian Crisis Unveiled
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned the systematic extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, highlighting it as a severe human rights crisis. The practice, known as the 'kill and dump policy,' involves enforced disappearances and murder of civilians, sparking international attention after Prime Minister Modi’s 2016 address.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized the systematic extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, labeling it as one of Pakistan's darkest human rights chapters.
According to Sarma, organizations like the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) report that over 20,000 individuals have disappeared, with many found dead under suspicious circumstances.
He emphasized that India, led by Prime Minister Modi, stands with the oppressed Baloch people, spotlighting the global silence on these atrocities as a humanitarian crisis.
