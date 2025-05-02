Fake BPL Certificates Lead to Anganwadi Job Cancellations
Two women's appointments as Anganwadi workers in Uttar Pradesh were cancelled after using fake BPL certificates. An inquiry revealed they were ineligible due to their husbands' government employment. A revenue official is implicated for collusion. Disciplinary actions are underway against the involved parties.
In a significant crackdown, appointments of two women as Anganwadi workers in a district of Uttar Pradesh have been annulled following the discovery of their employment via forged BPL certificates, according to senior officials on Friday.
The inquiry revealed Gudiya and Amrita Dubey falsely claimed BPL status, despite their husbands holding government jobs, making them ineligible. As a result, disciplinary actions have been initiated against those involved, including a complicit revenue official.
This incident has led to immediate termination of the appointments and an official directive to file FIRs against the women, alongside disciplinary action against the implicated revenue official.
