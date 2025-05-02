Left Menu

Fake BPL Certificates Lead to Anganwadi Job Cancellations

Two women's appointments as Anganwadi workers in Uttar Pradesh were cancelled after using fake BPL certificates. An inquiry revealed they were ineligible due to their husbands' government employment. A revenue official is implicated for collusion. Disciplinary actions are underway against the involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:44 IST
Fake BPL Certificates Lead to Anganwadi Job Cancellations
BBG Foundation collaborates with ANM, ASHA & anganwadi workers Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, appointments of two women as Anganwadi workers in a district of Uttar Pradesh have been annulled following the discovery of their employment via forged BPL certificates, according to senior officials on Friday.

The inquiry revealed Gudiya and Amrita Dubey falsely claimed BPL status, despite their husbands holding government jobs, making them ineligible. As a result, disciplinary actions have been initiated against those involved, including a complicit revenue official.

This incident has led to immediate termination of the appointments and an official directive to file FIRs against the women, alongside disciplinary action against the implicated revenue official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025