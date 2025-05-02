Drones Bomb Vessel Carrying Humanitarian Aid to Gaza: International Outcry

An international incident unfolded early Friday when a ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists destined for Gaza was bombed by drones in international waters off the coast of Malta. The organisers of the mission, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, have laid blame on Israel for the attack. However, the Israeli foreign ministry has yet to provide a response to the allegations.

Despite the quick response by Maltese authorities to a mayday call, which led to the vessel's crew being secured, the NGO and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg claimed the ship remains in peril. Thunberg revealed she had intended to join the effort to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, currently under fire from Israel amidst heightened tensions in the region.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition issued dramatic video footage showing the aftermath of the attack, highlighting their claim that the drone strikes deliberately targeted the ship's generator. The incident adds to concerns of escalating conflict, as the situation in Gaza remains dire, with both a humanitarian crisis and ongoing military exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)