Russia announced on Friday that it is actively pursuing the creation of a 'security strip' in Ukraine's Sumy region, having previously ousted Ukrainian troops from the adjacent Kursk area in western Russia.

Ukraine claims to retain a foothold in Kursk following an August incursion, initially designed to draw Russian forces away and gain an upper hand in future peace negotiations. Nevertheless, Ukrainian authorities express concern over potential Russian advances into Sumy. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously called for such a buffer zone as a defense measure against future Ukrainian actions.

There are reports of ongoing Russian offensives from Zhuravka to the Sumy region, with Russian paratroopers reportedly overcoming resistance. Despite Russian claims of progress, local and independent sources reveal contested zones and continued conflict, leaving the situation unresolved.

