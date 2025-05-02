Left Menu

Lebanon Warns Hamas Against Border Escalations: Highest Defense Body Issues Stern Notice Amid Tensions

Lebanon's top military body has warned Hamas against launching attacks from Lebanese territory, threatening harsh measures. This comes after several detentions on suspicion of rocket attacks on Israel. Tensions remain high since the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, despite a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:38 IST
Lebanon Warns Hamas Against Border Escalations: Highest Defense Body Issues Stern Notice Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese authorities have issued a stern warning to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, cautioning against any attempts to launch attacks from Lebanese soil. The warning, delivered by Lebanon's Higher Defence Council—its top military body—emphasizes that violators will face severe consequences.

This development follows the detention of several individuals, including Palestinians, suspected of firing rockets toward northern Israel from Lebanon. The detentions come amid heightened tensions in the region since the Israel-Hamas war reignited in October 2023.

Lebanon's leadership, including its president and prime minister, is striving to maintain national stability, particularly in the volatile south near the Israeli border. Despite a recent US-brokered ceasefire concluding a 14-month conflict with Hezbollah, Israeli airstrikes continue, exacerbating the tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025