Lebanon Warns Hamas Against Border Escalations: Highest Defense Body Issues Stern Notice Amid Tensions

Lebanese authorities have issued a stern warning to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, cautioning against any attempts to launch attacks from Lebanese soil. The warning, delivered by Lebanon's Higher Defence Council—its top military body—emphasizes that violators will face severe consequences.

This development follows the detention of several individuals, including Palestinians, suspected of firing rockets toward northern Israel from Lebanon. The detentions come amid heightened tensions in the region since the Israel-Hamas war reignited in October 2023.

Lebanon's leadership, including its president and prime minister, is striving to maintain national stability, particularly in the volatile south near the Israeli border. Despite a recent US-brokered ceasefire concluding a 14-month conflict with Hezbollah, Israeli airstrikes continue, exacerbating the tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)