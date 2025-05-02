Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Druze Clashes Rock Syria
Israel's air force struck near Syria's presidential palace, following clashes between pro-Syrian government forces and Druze fighters. Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri condemned the attack on the Druze minority. Amid tensions and a disputed audio clip, Israel warns Syria against threatening the Druze community near Damascus.
In a move signaling mounting regional tensions, Israel's air force executed a strategic airstrike near Syria's presidential palace early Friday. The operation followed days of intense clashes between pro-Syrian government gunmen and Druze minority fighters in southern Syria, resulting in numerous casualties.
The Israeli strike, the second this week, seemed to deliver a stern message to Syria's leadership, primarily comprised of Islamist factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. As the violence unfolded, Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri condemned the 'unjustified genocidal attack' on the minority community, highlighting the sectarian dimension of the conflict.
Israel's leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized the need to protect the Druze community south of Damascus. Meanwhile, clashes triggered by a controversial audio clip critiquing Prophet Muhammad's legacy have further destabilized the area, with fatalities reported among both Syrian security forces and local gunmen.
