Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Druze Clashes Rock Syria

Israel's air force struck near Syria's presidential palace, following clashes between pro-Syrian government forces and Druze fighters. Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri condemned the attack on the Druze minority. Amid tensions and a disputed audio clip, Israel warns Syria against threatening the Druze community near Damascus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:44 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes and Druze Clashes Rock Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a move signaling mounting regional tensions, Israel's air force executed a strategic airstrike near Syria's presidential palace early Friday. The operation followed days of intense clashes between pro-Syrian government gunmen and Druze minority fighters in southern Syria, resulting in numerous casualties.

The Israeli strike, the second this week, seemed to deliver a stern message to Syria's leadership, primarily comprised of Islamist factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. As the violence unfolded, Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri condemned the 'unjustified genocidal attack' on the minority community, highlighting the sectarian dimension of the conflict.

Israel's leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized the need to protect the Druze community south of Damascus. Meanwhile, clashes triggered by a controversial audio clip critiquing Prophet Muhammad's legacy have further destabilized the area, with fatalities reported among both Syrian security forces and local gunmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025