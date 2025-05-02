Left Menu

Karnataka CM Urges Constitutional Amendment to Break Reservation Ceiling

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the constitution to remove the 50% reservation ceiling and include quotas in the private sector. He emphasized the necessity of reservation to achieve an egalitarian society and called for a timely caste census.

Updated: 02-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:09 IST
Karnataka CM Urges Constitutional Amendment to Break Reservation Ceiling
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made a strong plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate amendments to the constitution that would remove the current 50 percent cap on reservations. Siddaramaiah stressed the need for quotas in the private sector and underscored the importance of timely socio-economic surveys.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that the Supreme Court's ruling in the Indra Sawhney case inadvertently limits reservations to 50 percent, hindering the ability to cater to socially, economically, and educationally backward communities in full measure. The Chief Minister argued that removing the cap is crucial for establishing a truly egalitarian society.

In parallel, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and RSS of consistently opposing reservation, citing historical actions against social justice. His comments come in the wake of the central government's recent move to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census, albeit without a definitive timetable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

