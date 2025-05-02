Left Menu

Crunch Talks: UK-India Trade Deal Inches Closer

UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds meets Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in London for critical discussions on a nearly finalized free trade deal. The meetings come after Goyal's previous visit concluded without a final agreement. Both parties are negotiating terms to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a pivotal moment for British-Indian economic relations, UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds has convened with his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in London. Their goal is to finalize discussions over a proposed free trade agreement, as confirmed by a UK government spokesperson.

The negotiations, which have been closely watched by economic observers, come after Goyal's earlier visit to London this week concluded without a definitive agreement.

Both ministers are diligently working to iron out remaining issues, signaling that the long-discussed trade deal may be near completion, strengthening ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

