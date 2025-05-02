Left Menu

Jewelry Heist Turns Deadly as Owner Shot During Robbery

Two masked criminals allegedly killed a jeweller after a robbery at Balaji Jewelers in Sikandara. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred around noon. Yogesh Chaudhary, the owner, was shot when he attempted to stop the thieves. Police are investigating further.

Updated: 02-05-2025 20:21 IST
Jeweller
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Sikandara, two masked men allegedly killed a jeweller after robbing his store on Friday, according to police reports. The crime occurred at the Balaji Jewelers showroom around noon.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers, armed and threatening, stole gold and silver jewelry. As the shop's owner, Yogesh Chaudhary, 55, attempted to confront them outside, he was fatally shot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar confirmed that the midday robbery and murder are recorded on surveillance cameras, which are currently being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

