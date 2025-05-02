Delhi Police Detain Foreign Nationals for Illegal Stay
The Delhi Police detained 15 foreigners, including a Bangladeshi woman, for living illegally in India. Detained in April from Dwarka, 11 were Nigerian, two Ivorian, and one each from Tanzania and Bangladesh. They will be deported following their presentation to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office.
In a swift enforcement action, the Delhi Police detained 15 foreign nationals suspected of living illegally in India. The detainment, following operations in the Dwarka region this April, includes a Bangladeshi woman and several individuals from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Tanzania.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended 14 individuals, while one was caught by Chhawla Police Station. None of the detainees possessed valid visas or travel documents, confirmed DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.
After a thorough verification process, all individuals were ordered to be deported by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office and subsequently moved to a detention center while awaiting deportation formalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
