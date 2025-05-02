Left Menu

Delhi Police Detain Foreign Nationals for Illegal Stay

The Delhi Police detained 15 foreigners, including a Bangladeshi woman, for living illegally in India. Detained in April from Dwarka, 11 were Nigerian, two Ivorian, and one each from Tanzania and Bangladesh. They will be deported following their presentation to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a swift enforcement action, the Delhi Police detained 15 foreign nationals suspected of living illegally in India. The detainment, following operations in the Dwarka region this April, includes a Bangladeshi woman and several individuals from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Tanzania.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended 14 individuals, while one was caught by Chhawla Police Station. None of the detainees possessed valid visas or travel documents, confirmed DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

After a thorough verification process, all individuals were ordered to be deported by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office and subsequently moved to a detention center while awaiting deportation formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

