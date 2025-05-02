Delhi Police Detain Foreign Nationals for Illegal Stay

In a swift enforcement action, the Delhi Police detained 15 foreign nationals suspected of living illegally in India. The detainment, following operations in the Dwarka region this April, includes a Bangladeshi woman and several individuals from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Tanzania.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended 14 individuals, while one was caught by Chhawla Police Station. None of the detainees possessed valid visas or travel documents, confirmed DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

After a thorough verification process, all individuals were ordered to be deported by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office and subsequently moved to a detention center while awaiting deportation formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)