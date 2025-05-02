Left Menu

Mumbai Police Station Commotion Leads to FIR Against Six

The Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against six individuals following an altercation at Santacruz police station. The incident originated from a parking dispute with an auto rickshaw driver, leading to physical confrontation, and the police personnel intervened. The accused are absconding, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have initiated an FIR against six individuals for allegedly assaulting police officials inside the Santacruz police station. The action follows an incident on Thursday involving a parking dispute.

Ashish Sharma and his associates, currently absconding, clashed with auto rickshaw driver Rizwan Sheikh outside the station. When Sheikh reported the incident to the police, the accused allegedly assaulted him.

Police intervention led to further escalation as the officials were also allegedly manhandled. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including rioting and obstructing public servants. The investigation is ongoing, said an official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

