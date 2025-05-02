NIA Cracks Down on Terror Network with International Links
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across 17 locations in Punjab related to gangster Happy Passian, an associate of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Rinda. The effort is part of a broader terror conspiracy case involving recruitment and logistical support for terrorist activities in India.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into a terror conspiracy by raiding multiple locations across Punjab connected to gangster Happy Passian.
Happy Passian, who is allegedly associated with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harwindar Singh alias Rinda, saw 17 premises searched, yielding mobile phones, digital devices, and documents.
The raid comes amid allegations that Passian masterminded grenade attacks on police posts in Punjab and Haryana, part of a wider network aimed at recruiting operatives for terrorist activities in India.
