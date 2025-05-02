NCB's Major Drug Bust: Cracking Down on Cartels

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized drugs valued at Rs 547 crore, arresting 15 individuals as part of a sweeping crackdown across four Indian states. This decisive action underscores the government's zero tolerance policy towards drug trafficking.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation, stating, 'Bharat is axing down drug cartels with ruthless aggression.' The operation, led by the Amritsar Zonal Unit, involved intense intelligence work and a strategic investigative approach from December 2024 to April 2025.

The raids exposed a deep-rooted network of pharmaceutical diversion, implicating manufacturers, stockists, and distributors in the illegal drug trade. The NCB continues to work with multiple agencies to expand its probe, with further arrests and seizures anticipated in the coming weeks.

