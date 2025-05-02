Left Menu

Kullu on Alert: Hoax Threats Spark Security Measures

The deputy commissioner's office in Kullu received a threat email, claiming public places would be targeted within 24 hours. Similar threats in neighboring districts prompted bomb squads' deployment and increased surveillance, although previous threats were hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:25 IST
The deputy commissioner's office in Kullu was on high alert after receiving an email threatening to attack public places within 24 hours, officials revealed on Friday.

This incident follows a series of similar threat emails sent to other district commissioner offices, prompting heightened alerts across the region. Just last month, a threat targeting the Secretariat was also reported in Shimla, leading to increased police and intelligence operations.

Security was tightened throughout Kullu with the deployment of bomb disposal squads, surveillance units, and the police dog squad. Barricades appeared in key locations, including Manali's main market, although previous threats were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

